2023 Elections: PDP will accept outcome in good faith - Tambuwal

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, the Director General of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, has said the party will accept the outcome of elections with good faith.

Tambuwal, who spoke at his home town in Tambuwal Local Government Area on Saturday, said PDP believed in due process.

“We have the belief that the destiny of all mankind is from the Almighty and God give power to whom He wish.

“More so, the election, from the information we are getting, is going on peacefully without any rancour.

“This indicated that people are now fully ready and committed to elect leaders of their choice, which remain our mission and vision in PDP,“ he said.

On security, the governor appreciated the formation in the state, saying that the security agencies had exhibited patriotism toward the success of the process.

He called on the people to remain law abiding as the country required peace and peaceful coexistence to excel.

Tambuwal further appreciated the turnout of voters during the exercise, adding that the process was highly encouraging.

