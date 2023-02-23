Ohanaeze men support Obi, Ohanaeze women support Atiku

The group also distanced itself from supporting and endorsing Atiku Abubakar, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the forthcoming election.

This is contained in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Enugu.

It said the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, presided over by the Secretary General, Okey Emuchay, met on February 17 and reiterated its unwavering support for Obi.

According to the statement, Ohanaeze is surprised to read the recent publication by the Ohanaeze Women Wing purportedly endorsing the candidature of the former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar of PDP.

"The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to the purported endorsement of Atiku Abubakar of PDP by Ohanaeze Women Wing as Igbo candidate in the forthcoming Presidential election of February 25.

"Their stand is in resonance with the right thinking patriotic Nigerians and indeed the global community that Peter Obi stands out as the most suitable, competent, visionary, inspiring and energetic presidential candidate for the forthcoming general election.

"Obi is not only an exceptional convergence of history, equity and public consciousness, he is also a moral edifice, purveyor of excellence, a quintessential public administrator and the embodiment of the new Nigeria that we all crave for," it said.

It said Emuchay expressed deep shock that while the Afenifere, Pan-Niger-Delta Forum (PANDEF) Middle Belt, the Muslim Clerics and indeed all those who want to salvage Nigeria from the current cesspit, have united in the Obi/Datti movement, the women did otherwise.

The statement added that Emuchay was shocked that Ohanaeze Women Wing would embark on a mission that was completely at variance with the interest and position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

"Ohanaeze Ndigbo vehemently dissociates itself from such an unwarranted unconscionable and subversive endorsement of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of PDP," the statement added.

It reiterated that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide would not condone acts of insubordination and sabotage from any of its officers and affiliates.

"We wish to use this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to the youths, the courageous elder statesmen, the market women, the clergy, clerics and artisans.

"Others are Nigerian students all over the country, the international community and indeed all the oppressed and deprived masses in Nigeria for their invaluable support to Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed.

"As Obi has often stated, this election is yours and he is only a vessel to achieve a better Nigeria," it noted.