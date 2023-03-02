2023 Elections: Obi reacts to election loss, says he will reclaim his mandate

He said that the election had been conducted and results announced, but, according to him, it was a clear deviation from the electoral rules and guidelines as promised.

Obi said he was robbed of his mandate but he would contest it in court as an obedient member of the society.

“However, let me humbly and most respectfully appeal to all Nigerians to remain peaceful, law-abiding and conduct yourselves in a most responsible manner.

“Please be assured that for Datti and I, and indeed for all of us, this is not the end, but the beginning of the journey to birth a new Nigeria,” he said.

Obi said that Datti Baba-Ahmed and himself remained undaunted and committed to the project of a new Nigeria that would be built on honesty, transparency, fairness, justice and equity.

“All of these start with the process, the process through which people are elected to office is as important if not more important than what they do thereafter with the office and authority.

“If we seek to be called Your Excellency, then the process through which we are elected should also be excellent or sufficiently credible to generate the required confidence and moral authority to govern and lead.

“Let me reiterate and assure my good people of Nigeria that we will follow all available legal and peaceful procedures to reclaim our mandate,” he said.

According to Obi, the destruction of a society can be a gradual or sudden process through acts such as deliberate refusal to obey the rule of law and via the suppression of the will of the people.

He urged his supporters to continue with their campaigns and troop out on Saturday, March 11, to vote again for Labour Party in the Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

“Please do not despair at a time when we can still achieve massive victories in the forthcoming elections,” he said.

Obi appreciated and thanked all Nigerians that participated in the elections, especially those who voted LP.

“My profound thanks go to the youths, ‘Obidients’ and support groups for your commitment and resilience for a better Nigeria.

“You truly showed that you can take back your country; we will continue to pray for the repose of the souls of all Nigerians killed during the campaigns and for those that were violently attacked, we pray for their quick recovery.

