2023 Elections: Obi defeats Tinubu, Atiku in Kano LGA

Onyema Courage

According to the results of the presidential elections in Kano, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, defeated both the PDP and the APC in the Fagge Local Government Area.

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]
According to Professor Aliyu Abdullahi Bichi, the INEC Returning Officer, the APC received only 4,060 votes, while the PDP received 5,416 votes. The PDP was also declared the winner of the election in the Fagge Local Government.

With 23,162 votes, Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, received the most votes, but Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, currently leads with 14,896.

