2023 Elections: No vehicular movements on Saturday, CP tells Ondo residents

Oyediran said that the order was in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Usman Baba.

He, however, explained that INEC officials, electoral observers, ambulances, fire fighters and others on confirmed essential and emergency services would be exempted.

“There will be no movement or escort of VIPs throughout the election period, while the state security outfits are not allowed to be part of such VIP movements,“ the statement said.

The CP, who assured the people of adequate security throughout the exercise, solicited their support in ensuring a peaceful conduct of the elections.