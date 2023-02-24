ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: No vehicular movements on Saturday, CP tells Ondo residents

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, CP Oyeyemi Oyediran, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement within the state between midnight and 6p.m. on the Feb. 25 owing to the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

CP Oyeyemi Oyediran (PUNCH)
The restriction order is contained in a statement on Thursday in Akure by SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state.

Oyediran said that the order was in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Usman Baba.

He, however, explained that INEC officials, electoral observers, ambulances, fire fighters and others on confirmed essential and emergency services would be exempted.

“There will be no movement or escort of VIPs throughout the election period, while the state security outfits are not allowed to be part of such VIP movements,“ the statement said.

The CP, who assured the people of adequate security throughout the exercise, solicited their support in ensuring a peaceful conduct of the elections.

He urged those with complaints during the elections to call the police’s control room numbers 07034313903, 09055543970 and 09055605807.

