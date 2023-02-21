ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

These are the military hotlines to report electoral violence

News Agency Of Nigeria

The hotlines support the efforts of security agencies in ensuring peaceful elections.

Nigerian soldiers [DHQ]
Nigerian soldiers [DHQ]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the hotlines were to afford members of the public the opportunity to support the efforts of security agencies in ensuring peaceful elections across the country.

He said the hotlines were also released to report the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the election.

This, according to him, is part of the Nigerian Army's move to support the police, which is the lead security agency, to ensure the successful conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Nigerian Army had earlier produced and circulated Codes of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Operation Safe Conduct to its formations and Units.

The manual is to provide guidance and ensure that troops operate within the provisions of the law.

Members of the general public are please enjoined to call the phone numbers below in their various states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja to report any security breach during the elections:

  1. Abia - 08031113129
  2. Adamawa — 08022750987
  3. Akwa-Ibom — 07034470916
  4. Anambra — 07035891185
  5. Bauchi — 08128063675
  6. Bayelsa — 08033241005
  7. Benue — 08080754339
  8. Borno — 09099616160, 08086987079
  9. Cross River — 08037084192
  10. Delta — 07035070797
  11. Ebonyi — 08158274048
  12. Edo — 09066325953
  13. Ekiti — 08037851448
  14. Enugu — 09032102212, 08023097458
  15. Gombe — 07063908779, 08082557782
  16. Imo — 07034907427
  17. Jigawa — 07017791414, 08100144363
  18. Kaduna — 07031544227, 08028580978, 08035242633
  19. Kano — 08038432656
  20. Katsina — 08108854061, 09012998054
  21. Kebbi — 09130213661
  22. Kogi — 08033217964
  23. Kwara — 09060001270
  24. Lagos — 08034025825, 08023190487, 09024409000, 08033709434
  25. Nasarawa — 09051009404
  26. Niger — 07031346425
  27. Ogun — 09116589494
  28. Ondo — 08036130535
  29. Osun — 09019683922
  30. Oyo — 07047703000
  31. Plateau — 08037116395, 07031260622
  32. Rivers — 08064274222
  33. Sokoto — 07069084570, 07052693532, 08136913284
  34. Taraba — 08136728969, 08060902363
  35. Yobe — 08061397656
  36. Zamfara — 08140075541
  37. FCT — 09114913164, 08186690471, 08079153860, 08034276240, 08164304255, 09159793968
News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

These are the military hotlines to report electoral violence

These are the military hotlines to report electoral violence

APC launches Tinubu's door-to-door campaign with rice, wrappers

APC launches Tinubu's door-to-door campaign with rice, wrappers

INEC establishes 61 voting centres for IDPs in Zamfara

INEC establishes 61 voting centres for IDPs in Zamfara

Buhari wishes Tinubu 'the very best of luck' in presidential election

Buhari wishes Tinubu 'the very best of luck' in presidential election

2023 General Election: NRC suspends train services

2023 General Election: NRC suspends train services

What Tinubu said to Buhari at APC mega rally, Lagos

What Tinubu said to Buhari at APC mega rally, Lagos

Judges given 5-day break by Federal High Court to exercise voting rights

Judges given 5-day break by Federal High Court to exercise voting rights

BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks Akwa Ibom PDP governorship candidate, restores Umo Eno

BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks Akwa Ibom PDP governorship candidate, restores Umo Eno

CBN: My Instagram, Facebook accounts hacked – Aisha Buhari

CBN: My Instagram, Facebook accounts hacked – Aisha Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?