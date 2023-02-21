These are the military hotlines to report electoral violence

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the hotlines were to afford members of the public the opportunity to support the efforts of security agencies in ensuring peaceful elections across the country.

He said the hotlines were also released to report the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the election.

This, according to him, is part of the Nigerian Army's move to support the police, which is the lead security agency, to ensure the successful conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Nigerian Army had earlier produced and circulated Codes of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Operation Safe Conduct to its formations and Units.

The manual is to provide guidance and ensure that troops operate within the provisions of the law.

Members of the general public are please enjoined to call the phone numbers below in their various states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja to report any security breach during the elections: