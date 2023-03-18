ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: Makinde, Folarin vote amid peaceful atmosphere

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State arrived his polling unit 01, ward 11, located at Abayomi bus stop, Iwo Road in Ibadan North Local Government Area, at exactly 10:30 a.m. and voted at exactly 10: 34 am.

Folarin and Makinde (DailyPost)
Folarin and Makinde (DailyPost)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that scores of the governor’s supporters and PDP members trooped out to welcome him to the polling centres.

Also, Sen. Teslim Folarin, the APC governorship candidate, cast his vote at exactly 10. 45 a.m. at his ward 5, unit 2, St. John Anglican School, Idi-Ose in Ona-Ara Local Government Area.

He expressed satisfaction with the process, commending INEC and security agencies for their prompt response to calls and

urging them to ensure adequate protection of the ballot boxes.

At Ward 9, unit 5, Anfaani in South-West Local Government, voting was still ongoing as at press time, while only few people came out to vote.

The polling unit where people trooped out to vote during the presidential and national assembly elections appeared deserted, as they were just voting and leaving the place.

However, NAN observed that few shops opened for business, including those selling vegetables and pepper.

It was further observed that from Challenge area to Orita, no security personnel was sighted on duty, unlike what obtained during the last presidential and national assembly elections.

Also, there was no barricade on the road as usual at New Adeoyo Hospital road, Ring Road, Ibadan, while some shop owners were seen transacting business.

Meanwhile, voting had commenced at many polling units from Orita, Challenge to Ring Road.

At about 10.09 a.m. at Oluyole High School polling units 1 and 2, Fodacis area, Ibadan, voting was ongoing as at press time, with few electorate seen around.

The electorate were also seen leaving immediately casting their votes, with no queue at all.

NAN, in an interview with APC, Accord and PDP party agents, they attested to the peaceful conduct of the polls.

One of the agents, Teslim Opeyemi of Accord said, “there is no problem, we are only expecting people to come out to vote, but as we speak, there is no problem.

Another electorate, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that, “people are not coming out to vote, unlike what obtained during the presidential and national assembly elections.

Some teenagers were also seeing playing football on the road at Fodacis area of Ring road.

