ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 Elections: Large turnout of voters in Mafa, Zulum’s hometown

News Agency Of Nigeria

There is large turnout of voters in Mafa, hometown of Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, as accreditation and voting in the March 18 governorship/state assembly elections start.

Large turnout of voters in Mafa, Zulum’s hometown
Large turnout of voters in Mafa, Zulum’s hometown

Mafa is the headquarters of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno, about 35km from Maiduguri.

Recommended articles

Some of the voters who spoke to NAN said the turnout was unprecedented compared to the last election because of improved mobilisation.

Bulama Abubakar, said after casting his vote that ”we trooped out to cast our votes in support of our son, Prof. Zulum because he is seeking reelection.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended the early arrival of officials and election materials at many polling units in the town which he said was a big improvement to the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Also, Aisha Modu and Mustafa Lawan, said the large turnout was in solidarity for their son.

NAN correspondent who also monitored the exercise in Jere Local Government Area, however, reports that many voters were still waiting for arrival of officials and materials in some polling units in the area.

“It is already 9.30 a.m. but we are still waiting for the officials to come,” said Abubakar Ibrahim, a voter at a polling unit in Mairi ward of Jere LGA.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Governorship Election: Thugs harass Pulse Journalists in Ikeja

2023 Governorship Election: Thugs harass Pulse Journalists in Ikeja

2023 Elections: Makinde, Folarin vote amid peaceful atmosphere

2023 Elections: Makinde, Folarin vote amid peaceful atmosphere

2023 Elections: Awka records poor voters turn out

2023 Elections: Awka records poor voters turn out

Low turnout in Rivers, thugs invade polling units in Lagos

Low turnout in Rivers, thugs invade polling units in Lagos

If they still give money, collect, vote your preferred candidate - Buhari to electorate

If they still give money, collect, vote your preferred candidate - Buhari to electorate

Lessons should be learnt from the elections: Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila

Lessons should be learnt from the elections: Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila

I’m still in governorship race – Nweke

I’m still in governorship race – Nweke

2023 Elections: Large turnout of voters in Mafa, Zulum’s hometown

2023 Elections: Large turnout of voters in Mafa, Zulum’s hometown

Material arrives, voting commences early in Eket

Material arrives, voting commences early in Eket

Pulse Sports

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi unwilling to join Tinubu's 'Govt of National Unity'

You're the hero of our democracy, Gbajabiamila congratulates Tinubu. [DailyPost]

Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff