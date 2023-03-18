2023 Elections: Large turnout of voters in Mafa, Zulum’s hometown

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent monitoring the exercise in Mafa, reports that accreditation and voting started on time in most polling units in the town.

Some of the voters who spoke to NAN said the turnout was unprecedented compared to the last election because of improved mobilisation.

Bulama Abubakar, said after casting his vote that ”we trooped out to cast our votes in support of our son, Prof. Zulum because he is seeking reelection.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended the early arrival of officials and election materials at many polling units in the town which he said was a big improvement to the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Also, Aisha Modu and Mustafa Lawan, said the large turnout was in solidarity for their son.

NAN correspondent who also monitored the exercise in Jere Local Government Area, however, reports that many voters were still waiting for arrival of officials and materials in some polling units in the area.