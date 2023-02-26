ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 Elections: Lai Mohammed lauds Nigerians’ determination

News Agency Of Nigeria

As Nigerians await the outcome of the Saturday general elections, information and culture minister Lai Mohammed has lauded his compatriots’ determination to elect credible leaders for the country.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Mohammed, who voted at his Polling Unit 006 in Oro Ward 2, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, particularly lauded the voting process which he described as “peaceful”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He also lauded the massive turn-out of voters.

“What struck me the most is the turn-out of the young, old, strong, the physically challenged men and women; they all came out to cast their votes.

“You can see the determination and resolve on their faces in an atmosphere of conviviality.

“I hope that it will be the same atmosphere and ambience in every other polling unit,” the minister said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seat of the President, the 109 slots in the Senate and the 360 seats in the House of Representatives were up for graps on the first election day.

The next election day is March 11 when Nigerians will elect new state governors and members of state houses of assembly.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi will challenge election outcome if there's foul play - Tanko

Obi will challenge election outcome if there's foul play - Tanko

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president

INEC orders re-election in nine polling units in Kogi

INEC orders re-election in nine polling units in Kogi

2023 Election: Peter Obi sweeps Cross River

2023 Election: Peter Obi sweeps Cross River

Pat Utomi triggers June 12 memory as Nigerians anticipate 2023 election results

Pat Utomi triggers June 12 memory as Nigerians anticipate 2023 election results

Tinubu will put together cabinet in 3 weeks if elected - Dele Alake

Tinubu will put together cabinet in 3 weeks if elected - Dele Alake

Voting to continue in Cross River on Sunday, Feb. 26 – INEC

Voting to continue in Cross River on Sunday, Feb. 26 – INEC

2023 Elections: Lai Mohammed lauds Nigerians’ determination

2023 Elections: Lai Mohammed lauds Nigerians’ determination

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]

BREAKING: Tinubu wins polling unit, defeats Atiku, Obi