2023 Elections: Lagos PDP guber candidate confident of winning

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr AbdulAzeez Adedeiran, on Saturday expressed hope of winning the March 18 poll.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Adediran also known as Jandor. (Tribune)
The Lagos politician, also known as Jandor, said that his team had made effort to dismantle the political dynasty in the state.

“We have made our marks in the political landscape of the state, the verdict of the polls will be favourable to us.

“The election is a process that has do’s and dont’s attached to it. We have followed the process to its end and the rest is for the people and God to prove us right with good results.

“As a people with a vision of a new Lagos where the public good will be for the people and not for a few, we have remained consistent with our pursuit.

“It is our aim to have a better government that all will call our own,” he said.

The PDP stalwart decried alleged harassment of his supporters, saying that such incidents send bad signals to the public and smeared on legitimacy of the process.

