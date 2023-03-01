2023 Elections: Kwara FRSC impound 37 vehicles

Ogidan said the 37 vehicles impounded violated the restriction order of the election day and were released to the owners immediately after the election.

“People complied very well in Kwara, except few ones that violated the restriction order. I commend the manner in which motorists conducted themselves.

“We hope they can still maintain that spirit on March 11. They made our work easy in Kwara for obeying instructions,” he said.

The commandant also hailed the conduct and commitment of his personnel during the election.

He said none of his men left their polling posts till after the end of the election and nobody reported or complained against them.

Ogidan, while describing the election as ‘peaceful’, also called on INEC to improve on transportation of election materials to get to the polling station early.

“The election was peaceful. Voters behaved in an orderly manner and treated themselves like brothers. They cracked jokes and stayed on the queue like family.