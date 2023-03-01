ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 Elections: Kwara FRSC impound 37 vehicles

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara Sector, impounded 37 vehicles during Saturday’s Presidential/National Assembly election in Kwara.

FRSC
FRSC

The Sector Commandant, Mr Frederick Ogidan, disclosed this on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

Recommended articles

Ogidan said the 37 vehicles impounded violated the restriction order of the election day and were released to the owners immediately after the election.

“People complied very well in Kwara, except few ones that violated the restriction order. I commend the manner in which motorists conducted themselves.

“We hope they can still maintain that spirit on March 11. They made our work easy in Kwara for obeying instructions,” he said.

The commandant also hailed the conduct and commitment of his personnel during the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said none of his men left their polling posts till after the end of the election and nobody reported or complained against them.

Ogidan, while describing the election as ‘peaceful’, also called on INEC to improve on transportation of election materials to get to the polling station early.

“The election was peaceful. Voters behaved in an orderly manner and treated themselves like brothers. They cracked jokes and stayed on the queue like family.

“I want them to continue in that manner for the Governorship/House of Assembly elections on March 11,” he echoed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Elections: Kwara FRSC impound 37 vehicles

2023 Elections: Kwara FRSC impound 37 vehicles

LP senatorial candidate for Abia South rejects result declaring Abaribe as winner

LP senatorial candidate for Abia South rejects result declaring Abaribe as winner

Kano residents urge Tinubu to improve on security, economy

Kano residents urge Tinubu to improve on security, economy

Oluremi Tinubu: What you should know about Nigeria's new First Lady

Oluremi Tinubu: What you should know about Nigeria's new First Lady

5 states that gave Peter Obi the biggest votes

5 states that gave Peter Obi the biggest votes

Tinubu: Fayose makes fresh calls for resignation of PDP National chairman

Tinubu: Fayose makes fresh calls for resignation of PDP National chairman

Buni congratulates President-elect Tinubu, Shettima

Buni congratulates President-elect Tinubu, Shettima

Senate President, Lawan congratulates President-elect Tinubu, APC

Senate President, Lawan congratulates President-elect Tinubu, APC

She's now for the other room - Tinubu jokes with wife after election win

She's now for the other room - Tinubu jokes with wife after election win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?