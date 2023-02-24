2023 Elections: INEC warns Nigerians without PVCs

The advisory issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in Abuja, noted that on election day, only the PVC would serve as a means of identification, with INEC's dedication to utilizing the Bimadal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for accrediting voters and uploading election results to the Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

The commission’s Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye said: "As Nigerians go to the polling units on Election Day, we want to point out that it is a mandatory provision of the Electoral Act that every citizen who wants to vote in the coming election must have a PVC.

“It is a mandatory requirement of Section 47, subsection 1 of the Electoral Act.

“So, individuals that do not have the PVC are not required to approach any of our polling units.

“No individual is permitted to go to the polling units and provide any other means of identification other than the PVC.”