ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 Elections: INEC officials arrive Shettima’s polling unit two hours late

Onyema Courage

Two hours At 10:42 am, representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission arrived at polling place 023, Alhaji Kukawa, in the Lawan Bukar neighborhood of Maiduguri.

Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima
Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima

The location is Kashim Shettima's voting district, the vice presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The officials arrived two hours after 8:00 am, when voting was supposed to start, according to INEC chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu's announcement on Friday. They arrived in a grey 2015 Toyota Camry and a Mercedes C180.

PUCH reports that the officials who arrived with security helped set up the polling place as the electorate waited in line for voting and accreditation.

Shettima had arrived an hour earlier but had already left when he noticed that no INEC representatives had arrived.

He is expected to return because voting has already begun.

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obasanjo, Osinbajo express satisfaction over election conduct in Ogun

Obasanjo, Osinbajo express satisfaction over election conduct in Ogun

Tinubu, APC candidates will emerge victorious at first ballot – Buhari

Tinubu, APC candidates will emerge victorious at first ballot – Buhari

FCT PDP Chairman, Sunday Zaka dies in motor accident

FCT PDP Chairman, Sunday Zaka dies in motor accident

Violence, intimidation disrupts election in Lagos

Violence, intimidation disrupts election in Lagos

I will win the presidential election - Kwankwaso

I will win the presidential election - Kwankwaso

Aduda votes, confident of returning

Aduda votes, confident of returning

Ganduje votes, says BVAS will enhance credibility of electoral process

Ganduje votes, says BVAS will enhance credibility of electoral process

We’re voting for better Nigeria —persons with disabilities

We’re voting for better Nigeria —persons with disabilities

Ibadan youths attack journalists on election duty

Ibadan youths attack journalists on election duty

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Obi, Tinubu exchange warm greetings at peace accord signing ceremony

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu