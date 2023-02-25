The location is Kashim Shettima's voting district, the vice presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress.
2023 Elections: INEC officials arrive Shettima’s polling unit two hours late
Two hours At 10:42 am, representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission arrived at polling place 023, Alhaji Kukawa, in the Lawan Bukar neighborhood of Maiduguri.
The officials arrived two hours after 8:00 am, when voting was supposed to start, according to INEC chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu's announcement on Friday. They arrived in a grey 2015 Toyota Camry and a Mercedes C180.
PUCH reports that the officials who arrived with security helped set up the polling place as the electorate waited in line for voting and accreditation.
Shettima had arrived an hour earlier but had already left when he noticed that no INEC representatives had arrived.
He is expected to return because voting has already begun.
