2023 Elections: INEC has no political party or preferred candidate – National Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

Retired Maj-Gen. Modibo Alkali, the National Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday says the commission has no political party or prferred candidate in the country.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

Alkali spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting with the representatives of all political parties in Sokoto State.

He said the election body would not condone a repeat of the irregularities experience at Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections across the state.

“INEC has no political party and it is not supporting any candidate, we are for Sokoto State and Nigeria.

“Any violator during the coming elections will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly. This, we are not going to fail.

“More so, any INEC staffer who in any circumstance is found wanting will be decisively deal with, nobody and I repeat nobody is above the law,” Alkali said.

The commissioner, who was deployed to the state to support the acting Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Hajiya Hauwa Kangiwa, vowed that there would be no compromise to the oath they had taken.

Alkali assured that the commission was fully ready for the March 18, Governorship and State Assembly elections in the state, while inviting the stakeholders for the distribution of sensitive election materials on Wednesday.

“Later today, we are going to hold a meeting with the election security committee to ensure that all is well toward safeguarding the materials at the 23 Local Government Areas in the state.

“We are fully prepared and I want to assure you that elections will commence by 8:30 am across all polling units in Sokoto State,” he said.

On BVAS, Alkali stated that every voter must pass through it before being allowed to vote during the elections.

He appreciated the political parties’ leaders for their cooperation and prompt response to INEC’s calls and appeal on them to fully educate their supporters on the election guidelines.

