2023 Elections: I’m optimistic of victory, Atiku brags

Atiku left his Dougirie-Jimetta home at 9 a.m. with his first wife, Titi Abubakar, and made it to his polling place seven minutes later.

Despite having to compete for space in the midst of soaring human traffic, the former vice president was successfully accredited by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission at 9:10 a.m. and cast his vote at 9:15 a.m.

Atiku arrived at the polling station in a Land Cruiser GX-R Aero sports utility vehicle with the license plate JAD 263 KJ, wearing a white-green babanriga and a matching cap. He was followed by a retinue of domestic helpers and associates in ten additional SUVs.

Shortly after casting his ballot, Atiku spoke to reporters and expressed confidence in his chances of winning.

He also mentioned the cash crunch briefly, calling it "a great step in addressing vote-buying across the country."