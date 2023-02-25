ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 Elections: I’m optimistic of victory, Atiku brags

Onyema Courage

The presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, boasted on Saturday that he would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari (retd).

Atiku vote s(PUNCH)
Atiku vote s(PUNCH)

After casting his ballot in Adamawa State's Yola North Local Government Area's 012 Ajiya Ward, he expressed optimism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Atiku left his Dougirie-Jimetta home at 9 a.m. with his first wife, Titi Abubakar, and made it to his polling place seven minutes later.

Despite having to compete for space in the midst of soaring human traffic, the former vice president was successfully accredited by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission at 9:10 a.m. and cast his vote at 9:15 a.m.

Atiku arrived at the polling station in a Land Cruiser GX-R Aero sports utility vehicle with the license plate JAD 263 KJ, wearing a white-green babanriga and a matching cap. He was followed by a retinue of domestic helpers and associates in ten additional SUVs.

Shortly after casting his ballot, Atiku spoke to reporters and expressed confidence in his chances of winning.

He also mentioned the cash crunch briefly, calling it "a great step in addressing vote-buying across the country."

He also spoke briefly of the cash scarcity, saying “it is a great step in addressing vote buying across the country.”

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obasanjo, Osinbajo express satisfaction over election conduct in Ogun

Obasanjo, Osinbajo express satisfaction over election conduct in Ogun

Tinubu, APC candidates will emerge victorious at first ballot – Buhari

Tinubu, APC candidates will emerge victorious at first ballot – Buhari

FCT PDP Chairman, Sunday Zaka dies in motor accident

FCT PDP Chairman, Sunday Zaka dies in motor accident

Violence, intimidation disrupts election in Lagos

Violence, intimidation disrupts election in Lagos

I will win the presidential election - Kwankwaso

I will win the presidential election - Kwankwaso

Aduda votes, confident of returning

Aduda votes, confident of returning

Ganduje votes, says BVAS will enhance credibility of electoral process

Ganduje votes, says BVAS will enhance credibility of electoral process

We’re voting for better Nigeria —persons with disabilities

We’re voting for better Nigeria —persons with disabilities

Ibadan youths attack journalists on election duty

Ibadan youths attack journalists on election duty

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Obi, Tinubu exchange warm greetings at peace accord signing ceremony

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu