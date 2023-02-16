2023 elections: I’ll never support wicked man to be President – Oyedepo

Oyedepo tells Nigerians how God feels: Oyedepo, who spoke while leading his congregation on prayer for the nation particularly for the February and March general elections, said God is angry with the wicked leaders.

Speaking on alleged practice of nepotism by the Nigerian leaders, Oyedepo asserted that there are no tribes without citizens capable of leading the country.

He said: “There are no tribes and regions without competent men with the character and capacity to lead Nigeria and there are no tribes and regions without incompetent people. More often than not, it is incompetent people who get there.

“There are no tribes and regions in Nigeria without competent men with the character and capacity to lead Nigeria. The day I will support a wicked to reign in Nigeria will not meet me here. I am on God’s side.

“God is angry with the wicked every day, I can’t be in love with the wicked. If you are in love with the wicked, you are a hater of God. You hate God with passion”.