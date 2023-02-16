ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 elections: I’ll never support wicked man to be President – Oyedepo

Ima Elijah

"God is angry with the wicked..."

David Oyedepo
David Oyedepo

David Oyedepo, the general overseer of popular Living Faith Church has vowed never to render his support to any wicked politician who is nursing the ambition of ruling the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Oyedepo tells Nigerians how God feels: Oyedepo, who spoke while leading his congregation on prayer for the nation particularly for the February and March general elections, said God is angry with the wicked leaders.

Speaking on alleged practice of nepotism by the Nigerian leaders, Oyedepo asserted that there are no tribes without citizens capable of leading the country.

He said: “There are no tribes and regions without competent men with the character and capacity to lead Nigeria and there are no tribes and regions without incompetent people. More often than not, it is incompetent people who get there.

“There are no tribes and regions in Nigeria without competent men with the character and capacity to lead Nigeria. The day I will support a wicked to reign in Nigeria will not meet me here. I am on God’s side.

“God is angry with the wicked every day, I can’t be in love with the wicked. If you are in love with the wicked, you are a hater of God. You hate God with passion”.

Oyedepo prays against war: The popular clergy also prayed against any outbreak of war in the country, saying the country shall not “experience war”.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Full text of Buhari’s nationwide address to Nigerians on new naira notes

Full text of Buhari’s nationwide address to Nigerians on new naira notes

2023 elections: I’ll never support wicked man to be President – Oyedepo

2023 elections: I’ll never support wicked man to be President – Oyedepo

'I slept with anger,' Abuja wives unhappy naira scarcity ruined Valentine's Day

'I slept with anger,' Abuja wives unhappy naira scarcity ruined Valentine's Day

Tinubu saddened by violent protests over messy naira notes policy

Tinubu saddened by violent protests over messy naira notes policy

Free and fair elections: Buhari declares war on political corruption!

Free and fair elections: Buhari declares war on political corruption!

National Assembly says video of DSS invasion of complex is old

National Assembly says video of DSS invasion of complex is old

Yobe APC raises ₦2.2 billion as campaign fund

Yobe APC raises ₦2.2 billion as campaign fund

Nigerians beg banks to dispense N100, N50 notes

Nigerians beg banks to dispense N100, N50 notes

Buhari orders arrest of officials frustrating CBN's new naira notes policy

Buhari orders arrest of officials frustrating CBN's new naira notes policy

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Manir-Dan' Iya, Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 election (Tribune)

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (CoreTV)

Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar III

2023 Elections: Why I cannot support Tinubu - Sultan of Sokoto