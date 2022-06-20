RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 elections: I will work for PDP though I lost primary elections — Plateau PDP chieftain

News Agency Of Nigeria

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Plateau, Chief Kefas Ropshik, says he is committed to working for the party’s success in 2023, although he lost in the party’s primaries.

Ropshik who came second in last month’s primary election stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.

According to him, he will not jump ship just because he did not get the party ticket.

“I am out to support PDP that is why I have been attending its reconciliation meetings.

“I did not contest for glamour, I came out because I wanted to work for PDP.

“As a businessman, I don’t go into ventures that are not profitable. I have looked and weighed Plateau and I know that PDP has a chance in 2023,” he stated.

He commended the leadership of PDP for initiating reconciliation meetings, which he described as timely.

Ropshik said that the meetings were the right steps that anybody should first take in any reconciliation move.

He further said that some aspirants were aggrieved but the truth remained that only one person would emerge from such a contest.

“I am one of the persons that people think I should go to court but of course, immediately after the election, I said that I will not go to court.

“You know I came out to win the governorship election, I came second for some reasons.

“I know myself, I know my capacity and I would have won, but unfortunately, it didn’t go my way.

“It doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world. So I am one of the first persons that congratulated the person that won.

“I told myself that I needed to move forward. And as a party if we must win, reconciliation is what we must do more at this stage,” he added.

Ropshik promised that he would personally work hard his capacity to assuage some aggrived persons so that the party could move forward.

