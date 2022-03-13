RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 elections: Get your PVCs, CAN tells Christians

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Plateau Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Sunday advised eligible Christians to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to participate in the 2023 general elections.

2023 elections: Get your PVCs, CAN tells Christians. [Arise News]
2023 elections: Get your PVCs, CAN tells Christians. [Arise News]

Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, the Chairman of the association in the state, gave the advice at the 2022 Lenten Campaign Launch of the Catholic Diocese of Pankshin in Kabwir, Kanke Local Government Area of the state

Recommended articles

The campaign had the theme: “Participation of Catholics in politics: A panacea for good governance, peace and national development.”

According to the chairman, PVCs remain the only tool Christians can use to elect credible leaders come 2023.

He advised Christians to participate in the election process, adding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had improved on the electoral process while rigging and other malpractices had reduced.

“With the new electoral Act, a lot of things will change about our electoral process; INEC has also stepped up its game.

“This simply means that the era where people feel their votes don’t count is over.

“So, Christians, particularly those who have attained the age of 18 should go and obtain their voter cards to enable them participate fully in the 2023 general elections.

“Your voter card is your power. It will enable you vote credible and good leaders that will move the nation forward,” he said.

Lubo also called on Christians, currently occupying public offices, to lead according to God’s will and desist from acts that would tarnish the image of the church.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that diocese uses the lenten campaign to raise funds to support the poor and less privileged persons in the society.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC youth groups pass vote of confidence on Gov Buni

APC youth groups pass vote of confidence on Gov Buni

2023 elections: Get your PVCs, CAN tells Christians

2023 elections: Get your PVCs, CAN tells Christians

Buhari endorses plan to end fuel scarcity

Buhari endorses plan to end fuel scarcity

Hushpuppi: I didn't say Kyari is innocent, Malami replies

Hushpuppi: I didn't say Kyari is innocent, Malami replies

NDLEA arrests popular Nigerian pastor with drugs at Lagos Airport

NDLEA arrests popular Nigerian pastor with drugs at Lagos Airport

APC chairmanship: I refuse to step down for Buhari's candidate - Al-Makura

APC chairmanship: I refuse to step down for Buhari's candidate - Al-Makura

Pentecostals urge Soludo to end overbearing influence of Church on politics

Pentecostals urge Soludo to end overbearing influence of Church on politics

Don’t end BRT in Lagos, make it safer – Commuters tell Sanwo-Olu

Don’t end BRT in Lagos, make it safer – Commuters tell Sanwo-Olu

President Buhari celebrates WAEC at 70

President Buhari celebrates WAEC at 70

Trending

'Who's your father' - Wike blasts Obaseki's Deputy over Edo PDP crisis

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

APC crisis: 'Yahoo Yahoo' governors backed Buni to undermine Buhari - Akeredolu

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [Maxwell]

2023: RCCG sets up political department to support members vying for positions

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Ademola Adeleke declared winner of Osun PDP governorship primary elections

Senator Ademola Adeleke regains freedom (Eagle Online)