ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 Elections: Endorsement of Obi sacrosanct, says Pan Niger Delta Forum

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) says the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, is sacrosanct.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Ken Robinson, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Abuja and made available to newsmen on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Leader of PANDEF and elder statesman, Edwin Clark, had in January endorsed Obi and the affirmation by the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) on Feb. 2.

The statement reads: “The attention of PANDEF has been drawn to certain gibberish in the media, regarding the forum’s endorsement of Obi, credited to a purported Youth Wing of the forum.

“PANDEF urges the public to disregard the reported rejection of Obi’s endorsement by the so-called youths.

“It is borne out of infantile musings.

“In the first place, PANDEF does not have “wings”.

“The forum maintains a consolidated framework at the national, state and local government levels.

The statement adds: “For the avoidance of doubt, PANDEF stands by the endorsement of Obi by our national leader, Clark, and the affirmation by SMBLF.

“Without equivocation, PANDEF’s endorsement of Obi is sacrosanct.

“PANDEF will not be distracted by the misdemeanor but would instead intensify efforts to ensure Obi’s victory in the Niger Delta region.

“The forum cautions youths in the region not to succumb to the antics of greedy politicians and shun all acts of violence before, during and after the forthcoming elections.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I’ll restructure Kwara – NNPP guber candidate

I’ll restructure Kwara – NNPP guber candidate

Biden to visit Poland after Ukraine trip

Biden to visit Poland after Ukraine trip

2023 Elections: INEC, transport unions sign MoU in Bauchi – REC

2023 Elections: INEC, transport unions sign MoU in Bauchi – REC

2023 Elections: US warns citizens to avoid rallies and keep low profile

2023 Elections: US warns citizens to avoid rallies and keep low profile

INEC reassures Nigerians, International Community of free, fair, credible general election

INEC reassures Nigerians, International Community of free, fair, credible general election

Tinubu will remove corruption in public sector, reposition Nigeria – Entrepreneur

Tinubu will remove corruption in public sector, reposition Nigeria – Entrepreneur

2023 Elections: Endorsement of Obi sacrosanct, says Pan Niger Delta Forum

2023 Elections: Endorsement of Obi sacrosanct, says Pan Niger Delta Forum

Bode George, Jandor unite ahead of polls

Bode George, Jandor unite ahead of polls

ADC adopts Peter Obi as its presidential candidate

ADC adopts Peter Obi as its presidential candidate

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?