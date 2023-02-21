2023 Elections: Endorsement of Obi sacrosanct, says Pan Niger Delta Forum

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Leader of PANDEF and elder statesman, Edwin Clark, had in January endorsed Obi and the affirmation by the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) on Feb. 2.

The statement reads: “The attention of PANDEF has been drawn to certain gibberish in the media, regarding the forum’s endorsement of Obi, credited to a purported Youth Wing of the forum.

“PANDEF urges the public to disregard the reported rejection of Obi’s endorsement by the so-called youths.

“It is borne out of infantile musings.

“In the first place, PANDEF does not have “wings”.

“The forum maintains a consolidated framework at the national, state and local government levels.

The statement adds: “For the avoidance of doubt, PANDEF stands by the endorsement of Obi by our national leader, Clark, and the affirmation by SMBLF.

“Without equivocation, PANDEF’s endorsement of Obi is sacrosanct.

“PANDEF will not be distracted by the misdemeanor but would instead intensify efforts to ensure Obi’s victory in the Niger Delta region.