The officials arrived at Obi's residence in an unmarked white Toyota Hiace bus, but the candidate was not present. They arrived at Amatutu Ward 2, Polling Unit 019 at 10:25 a.m.
2023 Elections: EFCC officials visit Obi’s house
Officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) paid a visit to Mr. Peter Obi's home and polling place, who is running for Labour Party president.
However, they refused to give journalists interviews, and the reason for their visit remains unknown.
The EFCC team leader was seen speaking with INEC staff members in the unit and advising them to contact the commission's helpline if they needed assistance.
