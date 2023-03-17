ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: CP Adeoye reassures residents, warns trouble makers in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

Residents of Anambra have been asked to turn out en masse to participate in the State House of Assembly elections on Saturday without fear.

CP Aderemi Adeoye
Adeoye said that the Command and other sister security agencies had been fully mobilised and were ready to ensure hitch-free elections.

He said no fewer than 7,000 personnel made up of a combined team of Police, Army, and other agencies would be on duty in the build up, during and after the polls.

The police commissioner urged voters to go out peacefully and carry out their civic duties without fear, as the security agencies would be there for them.

“Fortunately, the situation at the moment is calm, environment is conducive and security is ready; all the agencies involved are set.

”The Police in particular is fully mobilised to provide security for all and sundry taking part in the elections.

“We already have Police stations and formations in all the 21 Local Government Areas of the state; with the support of other sister agencies, we are going to have a presence in all polling units with teams on standby to respond to situations.

“We are going to give the people of Anambra a secure environment and space to exercise their franchise in a peaceful and conducive atmosphere,” he said.

Adeoye said the personnel had been advised to be civil while providing security, but warned that the force would be firm and decisive in dealing with any breach.

The police commissioner said the security operation would also cover cross-border incursion.

“Those who wish to foment trouble should think twice, they should better be in their best behaviours so that they will be alive to tell the story,” he warned.

