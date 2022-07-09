2023 elections can't be rigged by any politician, INEC

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Splash 105.5 FM is owned by the 83-year-old Ekaarun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Adebayo Akande.

Splash FM, a subsidiary of West Midlands Communications and the first Ibadan-based private radio station, was established in 2007.

Agboke urged Nigerians to have hope in the electoral process, while jettisoning skepticism and discouraging statements from individuals.

“We’re the one that will better our lots by ourselves. If we have challenges in our election we would solve it ourselves, and that’s why INEC has introduced various innovations.

“That is why we have ensured that we protect the sanctity of the results. We want more people to come out and vote.

“If the result is guaranteed and people are able to see the result where they vote, they will be more interested in the election. So, apathy would be reduced,” he said.

He therefore called on Nigerian to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and come out on the election day to choose the candidate of their choice.

“We feel that our people are not always ready to do the right thing unless you push them. Pushing them is a way of encouraging them.

“That is why I advocated that the state government should please set aside a day for the people, specifically to go and collect the card.

“I think every stakeholder should join hand in this call so that government can do the needful,” he said.

Prof. Olufemi Bamiro, the Chairman of the occasion, enlisted some obstacles in the previous electoral dispensations.

Bamiro charged all necessary stakeholders to ensure they deliver on their mandate to the people, saying disruption or lack of trust from them might portend grave dangers to the process.

“All stakeholders, especially security, have a role to play. I think from what Agboke has said, INEC is fully prepared.

“But security apparatus will have to be up to the task to deliver the election,” Bamiro said.

Earlier, Mr Tunde Olawuwo, Splash FM General Manager Operations, emphasised that the various brands of West Midlands Communications, which included Splash FM and Lagelu FM, would support the electoral process.

Olawuwo said that the stations would not relent in their commitment of championing causes that will deepen civil and political enlightenment.

“We’ve always look for timely and topical issues. Am sure that today in Nigeria, the most talked about thing is the 2023 general elections.

“We felt that we should bring this on board. What are the issues, the roles that all the stakeholders will play? The media, political parties, security agencies, the voters.

“This essentially will bring to fore the role that all should play as stakeholders in this democracy, so it is not by accident that we have chosen this topic,” Olawuwo said.

Among those present were foremost Ibadan elder, Chief Kola Daisi, as well as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Lead City University, Prof. Jide Owoeye.

Others included High Chief Eddy Oyewole, the Osi-Olubadan of Ibadanland, and Mr Raphael Akpan, the Zonal Director, National Broadcasting Corporation(NBC).

NAN reports that the Splash FM management had earlier visited selected orphanages to present gifts and foodstuff as part of activities to commemorate the 15th anniversary.