2023 Elections: Army deploys personnel for Operation Safe Conduct’ in Adamawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 23 Amoured Brigade of the Nigerian Army says no fewer than 1,400 soldiers will be deployed across Adamawa for ‘Operation Safe Conduct’ during the presidential and national assembly elections on Saturday.

The Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Jibrin Gambo, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Yola.

He assured that the troops would not be stationed in polling units, but strategic positions to monitor the movement of people especially in areas considered as flash points.

“Nobody will be intimidated, molested or harassed before, during and after the exercise,” Gambo said.

The Brigade Commander explained that the deployment was to support other security agencies to ensure peaceful elections in all the 19 local government areas of the state.

He solicited the understanding and cooperation of the general public especially politicians and other stakeholders towards the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections in the state.

The Brigade Commander assured that security agencies would deal decisively with any act of violence during the polls.

