2023 Elections: Anambra North records low turnout of voters

News Agency Of Nigeria

DCP Yusuf Apaje, the Commissioner of Police on election duty in Anambra North zone of the state, said that the turnout of voters at the moment in the area, as reported to him, was low.

polling station (Gistmaster)
polling station (Gistmaster)

Apaje, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, however, said that though it was expected, it was still too early to conclude.

According to him, the reports received from the commanders in Onitsha and Otuocha areas of the state at the moment are positive, but low.

He urged electorate in area not to be afraid to go to their various polling units to perform their civic responsibility to the nation, as security operatives were well prepared to provide security services to the people.

“The security personnel are here to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of elections in all the polling units in the zone.

“People should not feel intimidated by the presence of the security personnel on ground rather they should muster the courage to come out to vote,” he advised.

Meanwhile, Mr Obi Onyeka, former aspirant for Anambra House of Assembly for the 2023 general elections on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), said that the election process was under control.

Onyeka told NAN in Nteje, Oyi Local Government Area of the state, that people were coming out in trickle now, but that he was hopeful that as time progressed, they would come out in their numbers to cast their votes.

Onyeka who is the collation officer for Nteje ward 5, said that the people of his community were very political and expressed no fears over their active participation in the process.

He said that he would cast his vote at polling unit two, once the electoral officers started the process.

NAN reports that as at the time of sending this report, no INEC presence was seen in ward five.

Mrs Oge Okafor, a voter at Awkuzu ward 1 polling unit 007, said that INEC was yet to come to the ward.

Okafor said that voters were on ground waiting for the electoral officers to commence the election

She said that no challenges at the moment as people were just exchanging pleasantries while waiting for the INEC officers.

However, NAN reports that security personnel were fully on ground.

