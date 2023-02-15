ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: Amotekun deploys patrol teams to support police in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Amotekun Corps in Osun, said it has deployed patrol teams to support the Police ahead of the general election.

Brig-Gen Bashir Adewinmbi (Rtd), the Osun Amotekun Commander, made this known in a statement in Oshogbo on Tuesday.

“As the 2023 general election draws closer, the Osun Command of Amotekun Corps has put in place measures that will ensure a peaceful election.

“Through robust intelligence gathering and actionable intelligence, our operatives would be working to checkmate potential threats in every part of the state.

“Amotekun patrol teams had also been deployed to complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police to checkmate crime before, during, and after the forthcoming general election in the state,” he added.

Adewinmbi said the patrol teams would mainly cover Osogbo and its environ to curb the activities of criminals, compliment police operations and deter criminals from coming to Osun to disrupt the peace.

“Osun is known as a peaceful state and we do not want anything that will disrupt the peace and tranquility we have been enjoying and that is why we engage our operatives in the patrol,” Adewinmbi said.

He called on residents to be conscious of their immediate environment, report suspicious persons to security agencies and avoid undue exposure of their valuables.

News Agency Of Nigeria

