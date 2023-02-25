ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: Absence of INEC officials, voting materials in Abia

News Agency Of Nigeria

Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections in Abia were characterised by the absence of INEC officials and non-availability of voting materials in different parts of the state.

INEC Materials [ICRI]
INEC Materials [ICRI]

The News Agency Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents monitoring the polls in different parts of the state report that INEC officials and election materials were still being expected as at 11 am.

NAN reports that voters began to arrive at the polling booths as early as 7.30 am in high spirit.

However, some of the voters have expressed disappointment and frustration over the inability of INEC to begin the voting process scheduled for at 8.30 am.

NAN reports that there were large numbers of voters, who were seen anxiously waiting at Ugba Primary, School, Nkata Primary School, Isi Eke Primary School, Mbaranka, Umuovom, Ogbo Nkata, Amandiebo and Nda Igbo, all in Umuahia Urban Wards 1 and 2.

Some of the voters interviewed said that they came to their polling units as early as 7.30 am.

A voter, who identified himself simply as Chinonso, said: “Nkata Primary School is the polling unit of Chinedum Orji, the Speaker of Abia Assembly and candidate for House of Representatives.

“All these people you see are ready to cast their votes but there are no INEC staff or voting materials yet.

Also, NAN reports that the process has yet to begin at the polling units 009, 011, 012 and 013 in Avo na Ipupe ward in Umuahia South LGA.

Although thwrw qas low turnout of eligible voters, INEC officials qere yet to be seen along with the materials.

At polling units 001, 002 and 003 of Ohanze Ward 7 in Umuobiakwa village in Obingwa Local Government Area (LGA), the story is still the same as voters, who turned out in large numbers were seen waiting for the election to commence.

In separate interviews with NAN, some voters expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in the arrival of voting materials and INEC officials.

A clergyman, Mr Freke Umoren, , said that he arrived at the polling unit as early as 7:30am but regretted over the absence of INEC officials and materials.

Umoren said this development had put his polling unit behind schedule, considering the timeline given by INEC for the exercise.

He said that many voters who came early to vote had begun to go back to their homes to wait.

Another voter, Mrs Ngozi Ugochukwu, said that she was eager to cast her vote for her preferred candidate and that she was disappointed the exercise had yet to begin as at 10.30 am.

Ugochukwu said that she was hopeful that the delay in arrival of voting material would not result in the disenfranchisement of voters.

According to her, many people had left the polling booths, hoping to return whenever the officials arrived the venue.

News Agency Of Nigeria

