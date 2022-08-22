RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 election will not be based on connections – Peter Obi

Ima Elijah

Two candidates vying for the 2023 presidential election on met at the event.

The former Anambra State governor stated this on Monday, August 22, at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association currently holding at the Eko Hotels, Lagos.

What Peter Obi said: Obi said, “Remember, the election we are going to have next year will not be about tribe, not religion, not connection, not entitlements but about character, competence, capacity, and commitment to deliver.”

Who else was in attendance: Two candidates vying for the 2023 presidential election on met at the event.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi met at the Eko Hotel in Lagos.

Both presidential candidates are speaking at the Nigerian Bar Conference’s 62nd annual general conference.

Also in attendance were the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential running mate, Kassim Shettima; and Chimamanda Adichie.

What you should know: The APC candidate, Bola Tinubu is currently being dragged on social media for shunning the event.

