2023 Election: Vote wisely, LP chieftain urges Nigerians

He said the theme of the summit, ”Maximizing the potentials of Rivers South-East Senatorial District, through Transformed Leadership”, is appropriately geared toward 2023 general elections.

He said the business summit was to wake up the consciousness of people with business ideas to move Nigeria to greatness among countries of the world.

Reuben expressed excitement that the summit, the first of its kind in Rivers, had brought together the people of Rivers South-East Senatorial District to discuss how to maximise their potentials to improve their district and state.

”This summit is a wake up call for the people to vote leaders that are ready to carry out the mandate of the people like this senatorial candidate, who, during his speech, reeled out his vision and projects to carry out if elected, come 2023.

”This shows that he is interested in human capacity building to improve the lives, this has also imposed confidence on us as a people,” he said.

According to Reuben, the world listens to leaders who have the interest of the masses and are ready to enhance human capacity and that is what Nigeria needs.

Reuben, who urged Nigerians to have confidence in the electoral process, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Act into law.

Similarly, the Labour party’s Senatorial Candidate, Rivers South-East, Dr Douglas Fabeke, said the summit was organised to present the potentials of the senatorial district to the people.

Fabeke said the senatorial district had the capacity to create another Port Harcourt in the Rivers South-East, to create jobs and build industries in the district.

He said that the senatorial district had the capacity to reform the district through oil and gas, agriculture, transportation and job creation, which were also his vision.

Fabeke said that what the district needs included visionary leaders with capacity to transform it through productivity.

He assured that he would create another Port Harcourt through massive jobs in oil and gas communities, marine, transportation and Agriculture.

Fabeke said he will rather use his resources to reform the senatorial district than borrowing or embezzling funds meant for the district for his self interest.

He urged the people to have a business mind set to be ready to do business and create more jobs for the youths.

Fabeke urged Nigerians to vote leaders who have done community projects that impacted in the lives of the people.

Earlier, Mr Clement Ucho, the Chairman of the occasion, said that the summit would enable the people to have business minds to improve their lives.

Ucho urged Nigerians to take ownership of the forthcoming elections, saying that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) would change the narrative of political actors banking their confidence on electoral violence to win elections.