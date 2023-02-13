ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 Election: Vote wisely, LP chieftain urges Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Prince Favour Reuben, South-South National Vice Chairman of Labour Party, has called on Nigerians to vote for candidates with competence, capacity and vision in the forthcoming elections.

labour party flag (TheGuardianNg)
labour party flag (TheGuardianNg)

Reuben made the call on Sunday in Port Harcourt at a Business Summit, organised by the Senatorial Candidate of the party in Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Dr Douglas Fabeke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He said the theme of the summit, ”Maximizing the potentials of Rivers South-East Senatorial District, through Transformed Leadership”, is appropriately geared toward 2023 general elections.

He said the business summit was to wake up the consciousness of people with business ideas to move Nigeria to greatness among countries of the world.

Reuben expressed excitement that the summit, the first of its kind in Rivers, had brought together the people of Rivers South-East Senatorial District to discuss how to maximise their potentials to improve their district and state.

”This summit is a wake up call for the people to vote leaders that are ready to carry out the mandate of the people like this senatorial candidate, who, during his speech, reeled out his vision and projects to carry out if elected, come 2023.

”This shows that he is interested in human capacity building to improve the lives, this has also imposed confidence on us as a people,” he said.

According to Reuben, the world listens to leaders who have the interest of the masses and are ready to enhance human capacity and that is what Nigeria needs.

Reuben, who urged Nigerians to have confidence in the electoral process, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Act into law.

Similarly, the Labour party’s Senatorial Candidate, Rivers South-East, Dr Douglas Fabeke, said the summit was organised to present the potentials of the senatorial district to the people.

Fabeke said the senatorial district had the capacity to create another Port Harcourt in the Rivers South-East, to create jobs and build industries in the district.

He said that the senatorial district had the capacity to reform the district through oil and gas, agriculture, transportation and job creation, which were also his vision.

Fabeke said that what the district needs included visionary leaders with capacity to transform it through productivity.

He assured that he would create another Port Harcourt through massive jobs in oil and gas communities, marine, transportation and Agriculture.

Fabeke said he will rather use his resources to reform the senatorial district than borrowing or embezzling funds meant for the district for his self interest.

He urged the people to have a business mind set to be ready to do business and create more jobs for the youths.

Fabeke urged Nigerians to vote leaders who have done community projects that impacted in the lives of the people.

Earlier, Mr Clement Ucho, the Chairman of the occasion, said that the summit would enable the people to have business minds to improve their lives.

Ucho urged Nigerians to take ownership of the forthcoming elections, saying that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) would change the narrative of political actors banking their confidence on electoral violence to win elections.

He advised Nigerians to have confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by going out in large numbers to exercise their rights to vote.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: 240 polling units to be excluded from elections– INEC opens up

BREAKING: 240 polling units to be excluded from elections– INEC opens up

Gov Abiodun allows cabal to control him  —  Former Ogun Deputy Speaker

Gov Abiodun allows cabal to control him  —  Former Ogun Deputy Speaker

INEC requires 13,000 security personnel for elections in Enugu State – REC

INEC requires 13,000 security personnel for elections in Enugu State – REC

Nigeria will be debt-free if elected - Kwankwaso

Nigeria will be debt-free if elected - Kwankwaso

Zamfara anti-thuggery committee begins clampdown on traders rejecting old notes

Zamfara anti-thuggery committee begins clampdown on traders rejecting old notes

PDP urges Nigerians to resist pressure to postpone elections

PDP urges Nigerians to resist pressure to postpone elections

2023 Election: Vote wisely, LP chieftain urges Nigerians

2023 Election: Vote wisely, LP chieftain urges Nigerians

Election break: Kwara offers 50% transport fare for students returning home

Election break: Kwara offers 50% transport fare for students returning home

Currency Swap: Wike, Tambuwal, Sanwoolu also drag Buhari, CBN to court

Currency Swap: Wike, Tambuwal, Sanwoolu also drag Buhari, CBN to court

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Bola Tinubu made his money.

How Bola Tinubu made his money

Manir-Dan' Iya, Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 election (Tribune)

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (CoreTV)

Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

How Peter Obi made his money

How Peter Obi made his money