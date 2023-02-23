2023 Election: US speaks on preferred next president of Nigeria

What she said: “The United States does not support any individual candidate for office. Free and fair elections in Nigeria help create a freer and fairer world for everyone.

“We are invested in your success. Our shared democratic futures depend on it,” Thomas-Greenfield said in a video message sighted by Pulse on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

US speaks to Nigerians: The US government also asked Nigerians to use the general election to make their voices heard.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, added: “This election matters — not only to Nigerians but to the rest of the world.

“The Nigerian people have a friend and partner in the United States of America.”