2023 Election: US speaks on preferred next president of Nigeria

The United State's ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has reiterated that the US has no preferred candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, this Saturday, February 25, 2023.
What she said: “The United States does not support any individual candidate for office. Free and fair elections in Nigeria help create a freer and fairer world for everyone.
“We are invested in your success. Our shared democratic futures depend on it,” Thomas-Greenfield said in a video message sighted by Pulse on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
US speaks to Nigerians: The US government also asked Nigerians to use the general election to make their voices heard.
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, added: “This election matters — not only to Nigerians but to the rest of the world.
“The Nigerian people have a friend and partner in the United States of America.”
What you should know: Nigerians are scheduled to select a fresh head of state on the forthcoming Saturday, February 25th; less than 48 hours away from the time of filing this report.
