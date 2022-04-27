2023 election: Sentiments must not becloud Nigeria’s choice of president, says Sen. Saraki

The former governor of Kwara said 2023 would be a defining moment for Nigeria as the glaring challenges of insecurity, disunity, unemployment and poor economic growth has become overwhelming.

“We need to rescue this nation, we can not allow emotions and sentiments becloud our judgment in picking the right leader for this nation in 2023.

“We do not have the luxury to vote for someone on the basis of religion, tribe and tongue, we just have to rescue this nation.

“And as such, we need a particular kind of president who understands the economy and the fact that it is the only way to take the country to where it should be.

“If you give me the opportunity to lead this nation, I will leave Nigeria better than I met it because I have experience both in the executive as a governor and the legislature as president of the senate,” Saraki appealed to the delegates.

He maintained that Nigeria needs a president who is a team player and had people from all parts of the nation in his team because you cannot lead a nation if you cannot unite the people.

He said the nation’s revenue comes largely from the sale of crude oil, adding that if he becomes the president, he would increase gas production to 3 billion cubic feet.

He also added that he would ensure the increase of non oil exports in the areas of cocoa and palm oil to boost the nation’s economy.

Similarly, Sen. Liyel Imoke, former Governor of Cross River, said he had known Saraki for a long time, adding that he is a dogged politician.

He said between 2015 and 2019 when he was the president of the senate, he led his colleagues well even though it was a turbulent time for him.

He said the delegates of Cross River are enlightened and when the time comes, they will sit together and make a decision that would he beneficial to the party and nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Saraki, a former governor of Kwara, was elected into senate in 2011 under PDP and then reelected in 2015 under the platform of the All Progressive Congress.