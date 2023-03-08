Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, called on the Obidients to support the party's governorship candidates in Nasarawa, Lagos, Enugu, Abia, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Plateau, and Borno States ahead of election on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
2023 election: Peter Obi gives Obidients democratic tasks
Obi expressed regret about not being able to campaign for the party's candidates nationwide...
Recommended articles
He urged the Obidients to cast their votes for LP candidates in all states during the governorship and State Assembly elections. Obi expressed regret about not being able to campaign for the party's candidates nationwide.
In a series of tweets, Obi wrote: "I am supposed to commence our whistle-stop campaign for our various Labour Party Governorship and State Assembly Candidates today. Initially, my trip was to take me to Nasarawa, Lagos, Enugu, Abia, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Plateau, Borno, etc.
”However, following INEC’s refusal to allow our party to inspect the materials (including BVAS) from the 25th February presidential elections, I am personally heading to the Court today with our lawyers.
”As we pursue due process and defer to the rule of law, I urge all the Obidients in the various states to continue campaigning for our candidates, namely, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour in Lagos, Chijioke Edeoga in Enugu, Patrick Dakum in Plateau, Alex Otti in Abia, Ken Pela in Delta, Ibrahim Mshelia in Borno, to name just a few.”
What you should know: Peter Obi urged Obidients to maintain the sanctity of the Court premises and create a peaceful environment for their legal team to perform their duties as they seek justice for their allegedly stolen mandate.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng