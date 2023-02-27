Peter Obi floors Tinubu in Alimosho and Ojo LGAs
This is the first time the ruling party in Lagos would lose to an opposition party in Alimosho.
Obi recorded 71,327 votes to defeat Tinubu who polled 62909 votes in the February 25 presidential election.
Alimosho is reputed to be one of the largest local government areas in Lagos, which is traditionally believed to be the ruling party’s stronghold.
In Ojo Local Government, Obi also beat Tinubu where he polled 38859 votes, while the former governor of Lagos state secured 20603 votes in the area.
Obi has also been declared winner in Kosofe, Amuwo-Odofin, Somolu, Ikeja local government areas.
