Keyamo explains why he’s not among lawyers APC appointed to defend Tinubu

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the APC announced the appointment of 12 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) to defend Bola Tinubu’s election victory at the presidential election petition tribunal.

The legal team led by Lateef Fagbemi has Sam Ologunorisa, Rotimi Oguneso, Olabisi Soyebo, Gboyega Oyewole, Muritala Abdulrasheed, Aliyu Omeiza Saiki, Tajudeen Oladoja, Pius Akubo, Oluseye Opasanya, Suraju Saida, and Kazeem Adeniyi as its members.

Since the APC released the list, the exclusion of Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who also worked as a spokesperson for the party’s presidential campaign council has sparked a conversation on Twitter as many Nigerians questioned his exclusion, while supporters of opposition parties mocked him.

Reacting to this, the outspoken lawyer in a tweet said his party did not enlist him because he is a serving minister.

“For those who made inquiries, a serving Minister (by our Constitution) cannot be listed in any private legal team, though he/she can support the team in preparation. Hence, the present cabinet Ministers who are SANs can only formally join the Election Petition team after May 29th,” he tweeted.

You’ll recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

But major opposition parties in the country rejected the results citing irregularities.