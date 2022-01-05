Presidential aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu, says Nigerians might never get another chance to set the country on the right path than the 2023 elections.
2023 election is Nigeria's last chance - Moghalu
Moghalu says Nigerians are not fully aware of how much trouble the country is in.
The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in a series of tweets on Wednesday, January 5, 2021 lamented about the state of the nation.
He noted that Nigeria's human capital index, health care, and police force rank among the worst in the world.
The economist expressed concerns that Nigerians are not fully aware of how much trouble the country is in and how desperately it needs to correct course.
He said Nigerians must take the opportunity of the 2023 election to elect a visionary 21st century leader.
He tweeted, "The consequences are scary. But we would have brought it on ourselves. Take my word for it: 2023 is our last chance to right this ship."
As a candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Moghalu contested in the 2019 presidential election but won less than 22,000 votes.
The 58-year-old promptly left the YPP and partisan politics to focus on electoral reform and voter education with a non-partisan platform called To Build A Nation (TBAN).
He made a return to partisan politics last October when he joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and will contest in the 2023 presidential election that will determine President Muhammadu Buhari's successor.
