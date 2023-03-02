ADVERTISEMENT
Fayose believes 2023 presidential election was not rigged in any way

Bayo Wahab

Fayose says some members of the civil societies protesting against the outcome of the February 25 election are PDP members.

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state. (Punch)
Fayose while commenting on the aftermath of the election on Arise TV on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, said some of those who claim to be members of the civil societies protesting against the outcome of the election are card-carrying members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The ex-governor said the protesters were paid by the PDP to protest against the emergence of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect.

Fayose said, “I want to equally tell you that this election was not rigged at all and I’m going to give you the fact. Before I give you the fact, let me first of all fault the people I saw here today. They are calling themselves civil society, no, they are PDP members.

“The person that first spoke here on behalf of the group is Yusuf from Oyo state, he’s a PDP member. He contested in 2019, he is a good brother of mine. This young lady too is a PDP member. If you see a protest, you’ll see spontaneous reactions, these are paid agents. These are people doing this to just show Nigerians that we are not happy”.

Fayose’s comment that the election was not rigged came amid allegations by the PDP and the Labour Party that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) compromised the electoral process.

During the collation of the election results, the PDP called for the suspension of the process and also asked the INEC boss, Yakubu Mahmood to tender his resignation.

The LP and the PDP subsequently held a joint press conference where they threatened to reject the result of the election and also demanded that a fresh election be conducted.

