2023 Election: Atiku appoints 18 SANs to prove victory

Atiku has assembled a team of seasoned lawyers, comprising Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), to represent him at the Election Petition Tribunal, with the aim of reclaiming what he describes as his "stolen mandate". The legal team was inaugurated by the former Vice President on Tuesday, March 07, 2023, at his campaign headquarters in Abuja.

The SANS: The team of SANs includes renowned legal practitioners such as Mike Ozekhome, Chris Uche, Paul Usoro, Tayo Jegede, Ken Mozia, Mahmood Magaji, Joe Abraham, Chukwuma Umeh, Dr. Garba Tetengi, Chief Emeka Etiaba, Chief Goddy Uche, Prof. Maxwell Gidado, A. K. Ajibade, O. M. Atoyebi, Nella Rabana, Paul Ogbole, Nuremi Jimoh, and Abdul Ibrahim. Atiku's move is similar to that of Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, who has also taken his case to court.

ADVERTISEMENT