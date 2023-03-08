ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 Election: Atiku appoints 18 SANs to prove victory

Ima Elijah

Atiku's move is similar to that of Peter Obi who has also taken his case to court....

PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has taken a strategic step towards challenging the outcome of the recent Presidential Election, which saw the emergence of Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as the President-elect.

Recommended articles

Atiku has assembled a team of seasoned lawyers, comprising Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), to represent him at the Election Petition Tribunal, with the aim of reclaiming what he describes as his "stolen mandate". The legal team was inaugurated by the former Vice President on Tuesday, March 07, 2023, at his campaign headquarters in Abuja.

The SANS: The team of SANs includes renowned legal practitioners such as Mike Ozekhome, Chris Uche, Paul Usoro, Tayo Jegede, Ken Mozia, Mahmood Magaji, Joe Abraham, Chukwuma Umeh, Dr. Garba Tetengi, Chief Emeka Etiaba, Chief Goddy Uche, Prof. Maxwell Gidado, A. K. Ajibade, O. M. Atoyebi, Nella Rabana, Paul Ogbole, Nuremi Jimoh, and Abdul Ibrahim. Atiku's move is similar to that of Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, who has also taken his case to court.

ADVERTISEMENT

What you should know: In the February 25th Presidential Election, Atiku emerged as the second-placed candidate, with a total of 6,984,520 votes, while Obi came in third with a total of 6,101,533 votes. With the aid of his team of lawyers, Atiku hopes to successfully challenge the outcome of the election and overturn the results in his favor.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Election: Atiku appoints 18 SANs to prove victory

2023 Election: Atiku appoints 18 SANs to prove victory

Tinubu’s victory: Don’t waste your resources on legal tussle, Ondo lawmaker tells Obi, Atiku

Tinubu’s victory: Don’t waste your resources on legal tussle, Ondo lawmaker tells Obi, Atiku

#EndSARS: 'I cannot tell the army what to do' – Sanwo-Olu on Lekki shooting

#EndSARS: 'I cannot tell the army what to do' – Sanwo-Olu on Lekki shooting

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

These are the governors running for second term on Saturday

These are the governors running for second term on Saturday

2023 election: Peter Obi gives Obidients democratic tasks

2023 election: Peter Obi gives Obidients democratic tasks

APC National Women Leader advocates for more women in FEC

APC National Women Leader advocates for more women in FEC

President-elect is not looking for a ‘rubber stamp NASS, says Senator-elect Oshiomhole

President-elect is not looking for a ‘rubber stamp” NASS, says Senator-elect Oshiomhole

Buhari urges Nigerians in Diaspora to support Tinubu’s government

Buhari urges Nigerians in Diaspora to support Tinubu’s government

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

A drug baron has won election in Nigeria - Atiku quotes Austrian Newspaper

Julius-Abure

LP dissolves Rivers Executive Council for endorsing Wike’s man, Fubara

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu sets up reconciliation committee to meet Atiku, Obi, others

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria. (DavidOffor/Twitter)

President Buhari accuses Atiku, Peter Obi of 'inflaming' Nigerians