2023 Election: Atiku appoints 18 SANs to prove victory

Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has taken a strategic step towards challenging the outcome of the recent Presidential Election, which saw the emergence of Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as the President-elect.
Atiku's move is similar to that of Peter Obi who has also taken his case to court....
Atiku has assembled a team of seasoned lawyers, comprising Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), to represent him at the Election Petition Tribunal, with the aim of reclaiming what he describes as his "stolen mandate". The legal team was inaugurated by the former Vice President on Tuesday, March 07, 2023, at his campaign headquarters in Abuja.
The SANS: The team of SANs includes renowned legal practitioners such as Mike Ozekhome, Chris Uche, Paul Usoro, Tayo Jegede, Ken Mozia, Mahmood Magaji, Joe Abraham, Chukwuma Umeh, Dr. Garba Tetengi, Chief Emeka Etiaba, Chief Goddy Uche, Prof. Maxwell Gidado, A. K. Ajibade, O. M. Atoyebi, Nella Rabana, Paul Ogbole, Nuremi Jimoh, and Abdul Ibrahim. Atiku's move is similar to that of Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, who has also taken his case to court.
What you should know: In the February 25th Presidential Election, Atiku emerged as the second-placed candidate, with a total of 6,984,520 votes, while Obi came in third with a total of 6,101,533 votes. With the aid of his team of lawyers, Atiku hopes to successfully challenge the outcome of the election and overturn the results in his favor.
