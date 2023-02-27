ADVERTISEMENT
APC wants Dino, Momodu arrested for 'inciting' electoral violence

Bayo Wahab

Melaye had earlier threatened that the PDP would reject the result of thea 2023 presidential election result.

All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.
The ruling part also called on security agencies to arrest Pastor Paul Enenche over the hate speech he allegedly expressed against it.

Bayo Onanuga, the Director-General of Bola Tinubu’s campaign made the call in Abuja at a press conference organised to counter the claims by Momodu and Melaye over the collation of the 2023 presidential election.

Melaye, who serves as the party’s agent at the national collation centre in Abuja, issued the threat while expressing his disagreement about the collation process.

Also, Momodu in a conference held by the party in Abuja had accused the APC of plotting to rig the 2023 presidential election.

The PDP spokesperson said based on the already collated results data, the PDP remains in the lead in the election.

Reacting to these, Onanuga said both Momodu and Melaye, whom he described as sore losers should be restrained by security agencies.

He said the party chieftains are trying to scuttle the ongoing electoral process because failure is staring them in the face.

"We are particularly concerned and call on the state security services and the Nigeria police force to immediately restrain persons such as Melaye, Momodu and a certain pastor, Paul Enenche of Dunamis Church, they should be restrained from their clear call to violence.

"Melaye’s tweet threatening violence, Momodu going on TV to announce a purported winner and Enenche’s hate speech from the pulpit clearly violates every law of the land. They should not go scot-free.

"When failure stare them in the face, rather than accept the outcome with dignity like good democrats would, some sore losers began shopping for ways to cut corners or scuttle the process", Onanuga said.

He added that the APC has seen so many doctored results that give false victory to Peter Obi's Labour Party.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

