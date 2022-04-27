2023 election: Akeredolu meets aspirants, assures level playing ground

Akeredolu made the assurance while meeting with the aspirants at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office on Tuesday in Akure.

The governor called on the aspirants to allow the leadership of the party to drive the process.

Akeredolu also warned serving lawmakers, who had not performed in their constituencies and senatorial districts to reassess themselves before contesting for the party’s tickets again.

“Self assessment is key. Go and assess yourselves. I have come here to appeal to all of you that we don’t all have to run into this election with a huge number.

“I know people have resigned. I am not filling those positions until after the election. Don’t close any option. Leave all options open. The party has a stake,” he said.

Akeredolu, who noted that the party in the state is currently sailing smoothly, urged the aspirants not to heat up the polity.

“I can assure you that we will give a level playing field. But assess yourselves. Sit down and think.

“What have you attracted to your constituency or senatorial district as a senator or House of Representatives member? If you have not attracted anything, the people will be your judge,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Ade Adetimehin, told the aspirants that the party is guided by principles and discipline.

“This party believes in leadership and we will not joke with the tickets of the APC. No individual can win the election without the contribution of the party.