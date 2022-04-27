RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 election: Akeredolu meets aspirants, assures level playing ground

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has assured all aspirants vying for tickets on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state for the 2023 general election a level playing ground.

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [ONSG]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ondo State is not due for governorship election until 2025, but the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections will be held in 2023.

Akeredolu made the assurance while meeting with the aspirants at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office on Tuesday in Akure.

The governor called on the aspirants to allow the leadership of the party to drive the process.

Akeredolu also warned serving lawmakers, who had not performed in their constituencies and senatorial districts to reassess themselves before contesting for the party’s tickets again.

“Self assessment is key. Go and assess yourselves. I have come here to appeal to all of you that we don’t all have to run into this election with a huge number.

“I know people have resigned. I am not filling those positions until after the election. Don’t close any option. Leave all options open. The party has a stake,” he said.

Akeredolu, who noted that the party in the state is currently sailing smoothly, urged the aspirants not to heat up the polity.

“I can assure you that we will give a level playing field. But assess yourselves. Sit down and think.

“What have you attracted to your constituency or senatorial district as a senator or House of Representatives member? If you have not attracted anything, the people will be your judge,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Ade Adetimehin, told the aspirants that the party is guided by principles and discipline.

“This party believes in leadership and we will not joke with the tickets of the APC. No individual can win the election without the contribution of the party.

“I want to appeal that we must take it easy. Allow the leadership to drive this party,” Adetimehin said.

