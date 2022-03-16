2023: El-rufai orders civil servants and appointees with political ambition to resign

The Secretary to the State Government, Balarabe Lawal, made this known in a statement made available to reporters.

He stated that this directive is in accordance with the Electoral Act 2022 recently accented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He emphasized that the act specifically provided for the aspiring political appointees and public servants interested to contest for elective positions to resign 30 days before the primary elections of the post they are contesting, hence the need to remind all the interested aspirants in the state.

“To this end, in compliance with the provision, all political appointees, and other public servants serving in the state government aspiring for political offices should submit their resignation letters to the SSG on or before 31st, March 2022. This is your information and strict compliance please,” he said.

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Uba Sani, who was a special adviser on political matters to el-Rufai, declared his interest during a visit to the All Progressive Congress (APC) secretariat in Kaduna state.