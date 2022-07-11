RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Ebonyi APGA holds another primary elections to replace candidates

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi has fixed Tuesday, July 12 for the conduct of another round of primary elections to replace candidates who left the party ahead of the 2023 general polls.

Ebonyi Chairman of APGA, Mr Ricky Okorouka, told newsmen on Sunday in Abakaliki that candidates would be vying for seats in the Senate and the House of Representatives, among other positions.

“The elections will hold at the various secretariats of the party in the state.

“ We have asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to monitor the exercise,“ he said.

Okorouka urged members to be steadfast and to uphold party principles ideology.

“We intend to replicate the Anambra experience in Ebonyi having chosen a formidable candidate for the 2023 governorship race,” he said.

