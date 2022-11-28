2023: Don’t give opposition parties chances to win, Zulum urges Borno APC

Zulum said that the stated had received special attention from the Federal Government, coupled with Sen. Kashim Shettima, a Borno indigene, as the APC vice-presidential candidate.

This, he said, had made it necessary for the state to show special thanks to the party with resounding victory at all levels during the 2023 general elections.

He noted that Borno had remained an APC state, assuring that it would sustain the tempo in 2023.

Zulum, who listed the successes recorded by his administration in various sectors in the state, said that he would consolidate on the achievements and even do more, if re-elected in 2023.

He said that his administration would also partner with the Federal Government to resuscitate oil exploration in the Lake Chad and completion of Biu Dam project.

“We will also revive Chad Basin Development Authority and all the irrigation projects in Borno,” Zulum said.

He said that his administration would prioritise female education as the backbone of the society and employ 3,000 teachers and 1,500 health workers to ensure adequate teachers and health workers.

“We will build a nursing school in Gwoza and Monguno,” Zulum said.

The governor, who condemned the violence recorded during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign in Maiduguri, called on the police to ensure proper investigation of the incident.

He said that APC, as the leading political party in Borno, could not have descended so low to attack PDP members, knowing that such action would only give them cheap popularity and sympathy.

Zulum narrated how he approved Ramat Square for the PDP campaign and spoke with all relevant security agencies to provide security and ensure a hitch-free campaign.

In his remarks, the APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Ali Dalori, lauded the party’s achievements at all levels in the state, saying that this would make the job of the committee easy.

“I particularly want to thank the governor for his outstanding performance, as one of the best in the country whose performance has made our job easier,” Dalori said.

Also speaking on behalf of members of the committee, Sen. Ali Ndume said that members were committed to delivering and counting heavily on the support and cooperation of party members across the state.