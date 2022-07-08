2023: Delta PDP vows to appeal judgment sacking Oborevwori

In a statement issued by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, and made available to newsmen in Asaba, the party stated that it had received the judgement.

Osuoza further stated that the party would study the ruling and explore grounds for appeal.

The statement reads in part: “The party has received the judgement of an Abuja Federal High Court against our Gubernatorial Candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori, on the grounds of discrepancies in his documents.

“We have already engaged our team of legal experts to critically study the ruling and explore grounds on which we can confidently approach the Court of Appeal.

“We want to therefore urge our teeming supporters and party faithful to remain calm, unperturbed and law-abiding.

“We assure them that we are quite confident in our conviction that justice will be done and we will get judgement at the Appellate Court.