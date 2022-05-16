RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

3 days after endorsing Tinubu, Kaduna APC delegates declare support for Amaechi

Bayo Wahab

El-Rufai said the delegates pledged their support to Tinubu ‘without listening to anyone’.

Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi (Premium Times)
The Kaduna delegates expressed their support for Amaechi’s presidency three days after they openly endorsed the presidential bid of the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The delegates led by the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai met with Amaechi on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Speaking during the meeting, El-Rufai said the delegates pledged their support to Tinubu ‘without listening to anyone’.

The governor, who believes the 2023 presidency should go to the south said the delegates’ endorsement of Tinubu may prevent other aspirants from coming to them to canvass for votes.

He said, “I told you when you made that pledge to Asiwaju that others may not come, because of what you have done. You made that choice without listening to anyone else. Today you have seen the difference.

“You’ve heard Amaechi, you’ve seen what he has done. And he has brought a very strong security team. So you know what will happen with our security if he is in charge.

“So I want to ask you two questions. Are we in Kaduna state APC committed, as a matter of fairness and justice, to the presidency of Nigeria going to the south?

After the delegates all agreed that the 2023 presidency be zoned to the southern region of the country, El-Rufai asked them about their preferred candidate between Amaechi and Tinubu.

He said, “Now the second thing. You’ve seen Governor Amaechi. You’ve heard his history, you’ve listened to his pitch. What are you going to do? Who are you supporting now?

Reacting to the question, some of the delegates shouted: “Dan Amanar” which is the traditional title conferred on Ameachi in Daura, Katsina state.

El-Rufai, however, reminded the delegates about their pledge to Tinubu, saying the delegates are the leader of the party

“I thought you said you were supporting Asiwaju[Tinubu]. You know, people say that delegates will never see heaven. Because today you say something, tomorrow you do another thing.

“You are the delegates. I have only one vote. You are the leaders of the party in Kaduna. Whatever you decide is what we will do.

“You have a huge mandate on you and you must choose what is best for Kaduna and Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Amaechi who is yet to resign his appointment promised to step down as minister of transportation today.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently directed all his appointees and cabinet members with political ambitions to step down from their offices to pursue their political ambition.

Bayo Wahab

