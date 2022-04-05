2023: CSOs reject call for Godwin Emefiele’s resignation

The centre’s Director, Mallam Abubakar Mohammed in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja alleged that some desperate politicians were behind the ceaseless campaigns of calumny against their perceived opponents ahead of the 2023 general election.

According to the centre, part of the strategy is to enlist some unsuspecting sections of the media into plot to continue to blackmail and ridicule their opponents by whipping some sentiments against them.

The Centre expressed its confidence in Emefiele’s leadership of the apex bank and positive achievements being recorded under his watch.

The statement reads, “The CSOs Coordinating Centre hereby rejects the sponsored and biased call on Dr Emefiele to resign over public pressure being mounted on him to run in 2023. We believe that the call for his resignation is not only illegal but evil especially since Emefiele has not even declared interest. Only individuals and groups who believe in his competence have been putting pressure on him to run.

“The general public, especially those concerned, should note that we are aware that some CSOs have been heavily mobilised to embark on smear campaign funded by the desperate politicians against Emefiele. We hope those behind this smear campaign will retrace their steps and allow common sense to prevail.”