2023: Court nullifies rescheduled Ebonyi PDP’s primaries, declares Odii guber candidate

The Court ruled that the primary elections that produced Sen. Obinna Ogba and other candidates were illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Fatun Riman said the repeated primaries in the state on June 4 and 5 was not monitored by the Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to Riman, the rescheduled PDP primaries in Ebonyi is null and void.

“One, the rescheduled primaries was conducted when the suit filed on May 30 was already pending in the court.

“The primaries was not monitored by INEC, therefore, the rescheduled exercise of June 4 and 5, that elected Senator Obinna Ogba as another gubernatorial candidate and others are hereby nullified,” the Judge stated.

Mr Mudi Erhenede, Counsel for Odii, popularly known as Anyichuks thanked the court for the judgement.

According to Erhenede, the ruling has interpretated constitution of the party.

“Selfish individual or group interests will by no means supercede the party’s interest. Good thing is that Justice has been done over the matter.