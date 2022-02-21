RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Court dismisses suit challenging Atiku’s eligibility to contest for presidency

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, dismissed the suit seeking to challenge former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s eligibility to vie for the office of the president.

2023: Court dismisses suit challenging Atiku’s eligibility to contest for presidency (PUNCH)
2023: Court dismisses suit challenging Atiku’s eligibility to contest for presidency (PUNCH)

Delivering judgment, Justice Inyang Ekwo, dismissed the suit on the grounds that the plaintiff that instituted the case lacked the locus standi (legal right) to do so.

Recommended articles

Justice Ekwo described the plaintiff as “busy body and meddlesome interloper.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a group, an Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA), in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/177/2019 had sued Atiku, PDP, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) as 1st to 4th respondents respectively

The EMA is challenging Atiku’s eligibility to contest for presidency on the grounds that he was not a Nigerian citizen by birth.

The group asked the court to hold, among others, that considering the provisions of Sections 25(1) &(2) and 131(a) of the constitution and the circumstances surrounding the former vice president’s birth, he cannot contest for the top office.

NAN also reports that the Adamawa State Government, through its Attorney-General (AG), had on July 27, 2021 sought an order of the court to be joined in the suit.

The court, in the motion dated April 26 and filed June 24, granted the prayer of the AG of Adamawa to be joined in the case as 5th defendant.

The Adamawa government had told the court that Atiku was eligible to vie for the office of the president.

It said Atiku, against whom the suit was primarily directed, is a citizen of Nigeria from Adamawa who had been elected as a governor of the state in 1999 and served as the vice president of the country between 1999 to 2007.

It stated that the suit threatened the right of not just the ex-vice president to contest the office of the president “but that of the citizens of Nigeria, of Adamawa origin covering 12 out of the 21 Local Government Areas in the state.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fuel Scarcity: We need 2.3 billion litres of PMS to stabilise distribution - NNPC

Fuel Scarcity: We need 2.3 billion litres of PMS to stabilise distribution - NNPC

Postponement of party’s national convention will kill our morale - APC South Africa

Postponement of party’s national convention will kill our morale - APC South Africa

Ikpeazu promises support for victims of cattle market attack

Ikpeazu promises support for victims of cattle market attack

2023: Court dismisses suit challenging Atiku’s eligibility to contest for presidency

2023: Court dismisses suit challenging Atiku’s eligibility to contest for presidency

2023: Nigeria needs strong leader, Yorubas are the leading light of Nigeria - Olubadan

2023: Nigeria needs strong leader, Yorubas are the leading light of Nigeria - Olubadan

Fuel Scarcity: FG sympathises with Nigerians as struggle to buy petrol continues

Fuel Scarcity: FG sympathises with Nigerians as struggle to buy petrol continues

Lagos State to deploy N49bn in developing medical park – Deputy Gov

Lagos State to deploy N49bn in developing medical park – Deputy Gov

Enugu: Pressure group kick against Nnamani’s zoning claim

Enugu: Pressure group kick against Nnamani’s zoning claim

No ban on religious activities in custodial centres – Official

No ban on religious activities in custodial centres – Official

Trending

Aregbesola blasts Tinubu ahead of Osun governorship primary election

Rauf Aregbesola and Bola Tinubu.

PDP, FG trade words over NBS report on Nigeria’s economic growth

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

Soldiers, DSS, police deployed to Osun as candidates battle for APC governorship ticket

Gboyega Oyetola, Lasun Yusuf and Moshood Adeoti.

Gbajabiamila says probe of Nigerian Correctional Service has nothing to do with Tinubu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila [NASS]