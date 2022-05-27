2023: Court clears Jonathan to contest for president
The court says Jonathan’s right to contest for the office of president again cannot be stopped by any retroactive law.
Recommended articles
The presiding judge, Justice Isa Hamma Dashen gave the judgement on Friday, May 27, 2022.
The judge also held that Jonathan’s right to contest for the office of president again cannot be stopped by any retroactive law, Punch reports.
Details later….
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng