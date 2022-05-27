RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Court clears Jonathan to contest for president

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The court says Jonathan’s right to contest for the office of president again cannot be stopped by any retroactive law.

President Goodluck Jonathan
President Goodluck Jonathan
The presiding judge, Justice Isa Hamma Dashen gave the judgement on Friday, May 27, 2022.

The judge also held that Jonathan’s right to contest for the office of president again cannot be stopped by any retroactive law, Punch reports.

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.

IPOB denies killing of pregnant northern woman, identifies killers

APC grants Goodluck Jonathan waiver to contest in primary elections

2023: Court clears Jonathan to contest for president

Kwankwaso offers Peter Obi Vice Presidency under NNPP

Former Air Chief, Abubakar clinches Bauchi APC guber ticket

Bago wins Niger APC governorship ticket

Jonathan recommends removal of Section 84 of Electoral Act

Uba Sani emerges Kaduna APC governorship candidate

How delegates emerged for APC and PDP presidential primaries

