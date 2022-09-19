RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Coalition begins mobilisation for Tinubu/Shettima

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ahead of the 2023 General Election, a coalition has began mobilisation for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter:TinubuMediaS]

The coalition include the People’s Democratic Movement (PDM), Muslim/Christian Youth and Elders Forum and Genuine Governance Group (GGG).

Mr Frank Igwebuike, the National Leader of the coalition as well as the national leader of PDM, and Mr Paul Isamade, Director of Mobilisation, GGG, said this at a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

Igwebuike said there was need to work assiduously towards mobilising and supporting men of capacity and capability in the country’s political space.

According to him, we have carried out a highly sophisticated work study on the man the cap fits, is no other than, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“In times like this, only great men can be called to help in bringing forth good governance and protection of our collective patrimony.”

He said that the ecclesiastical study of the Nigerian state gave impetus to a forum such as this, adding that the coalition had a well defined mission.

This, according to him, is the formulation, expression and realisation of religious harmony in the country.

On his part, Isamade said the country needed someone who had character, integrity to govern the country, adding that a man without sympathy for the poor would not be able to govern the country.

He said that Tinubu remained a detrabalised Nigerian and a man who had been able to put things in order in Lagos.

He said, “Tinubu’s track record speaks for him, we need someone who will not deceive Nigerians.

“We have been deceived for too long; we need to give Tinubu a chance to make this country great again.”

