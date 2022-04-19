2023: Clerics drum support for Tinubu

The clergymen stated this in a statement by the Coordinator-General, Joseph Francis of Delta and Deputy Coordinator, Apostle Chris Ebhodaghe of Edo, and made available to newsmen in Benin on Monday.

The group urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure that Tinubu got the party’s ticket.

They noted that Tinubu would bring a fresh breath to the polity because he has not been a part of the government in the last 15 years, but just a national leader of the party.

The statement said Nigeria was divided along ethnic and religious lines and needed a detribalised Nigerian with the capacity to accommodate all.

“The country has never been so divided and impoverished before, but when you look at the track record and political history of Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you will realise that this is the best time for us to have this miraculous change.

“We need a strong man, who has the capacity, tenacity, courage and determination to drive the economy and create more infrastructure in Nigeria.

“We need a man that will bring togetherness and peaceful coexistence between the Christians and Muslims in Nigeria and Tinubu is the one the spirit of God tells us to follow.

“He is a Muslim married to a wife who is a strong and committed Christian; he has his track record as one of the most consistent progressive politicians in Nigeria.

“As an elected senator in the aborted Third Republic, he was at the forefront of the restoration of democracy which was eventually achieved in 1999 and he has remained constant to date.