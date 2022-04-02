2023: Catholic Assembly urges Christians to participate actively in politics

According to the communique, the notion that politics is a dirty game should encourage Christians to go in there and change it for a clean game for a better country, come 2023.

The communique called on the christian community in the country to be card-carrying members of political parties of their choices, contest elections, vote at elections and fully follow all the processes to enable them change the narrative for good.

“If the notion that politics is a dirty game is anything to go by, then, it should encourage Christians to participate in order to change to a clean game for a better nation,” it stated.

The assembly also urged Nigerians to eschew violence and support government and security agencies to tackle the growing insecurity to ensure rapid development.

It urged the Federal Government to redouble its efforts in ensuring an end to the frequent strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which it noted, was destroying the country’s future.