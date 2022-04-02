RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Catholic Assembly urges Christians to participate actively in politics

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The General Assembly of the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo on Friday urged Christians in the country to participate actively in politics and help in changing the fortunes of the nation.

2023: Catholic Assembly urges Christians to participate actively in politics [Arise News]
2023: Catholic Assembly urges Christians to participate actively in politics [Arise News]

This is contained in a communique at the end of its 20th General Assembly, signed by Most Rev. Dr Charles Hamawa, the Catholic Bishop and Very Rev. Fr. Eugene Batare in Jalingo.

Recommended articles

According to the communique, the notion that politics is a dirty game should encourage Christians to go in there and change it for a clean game for a better country, come 2023.

The communique called on the christian community in the country to be card-carrying members of political parties of their choices, contest elections, vote at elections and fully follow all the processes to enable them change the narrative for good.

“If the notion that politics is a dirty game is anything to go by, then, it should encourage Christians to participate in order to change to a clean game for a better nation,” it stated.

The assembly also urged Nigerians to eschew violence and support government and security agencies to tackle the growing insecurity to ensure rapid development.

It urged the Federal Government to redouble its efforts in ensuring an end to the frequent strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which it noted, was destroying the country’s future.

The assembly also resolved to continue to uphold righteousness and spread the good news to the people for a peaceful and fulfilled society.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC members storm party secretariat to protest planned substitution of exco list

APC members storm party secretariat to protest planned substitution of exco list

President Buhari greets Evangelist Ebenezer Obey at 80

President Buhari greets Evangelist Ebenezer Obey at 80

2023 Presidency: PLWD group drums support for Tambuwal

2023 Presidency: PLWD group drums support for Tambuwal

2023: Catholic Assembly urges Christians to participate actively in politics

2023: Catholic Assembly urges Christians to participate actively in politics

Train attack: 21 passengers still missing, 170 safe- NRC provides update

Train attack: 21 passengers still missing, 170 safe- NRC provides update

Buhari should resign if he can't secure Nigerians - Trade Union

Buhari should resign if he can't secure Nigerians - Trade Union

Lagos Airport thrown into darkness due to power outage

Lagos Airport thrown into darkness due to power outage

Train attack: Military hands over luggage of 100 affected victims to Kaduna govt

Train attack: Military hands over luggage of 100 affected victims to Kaduna govt

Governors dare Buhari, vow to hire foreign mercenaries to fight terrorists - El-Rufai

Governors dare Buhari, vow to hire foreign mercenaries to fight terrorists - El-Rufai

Trending

5 major highlights from the APC National Convention

National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.

Osinbajo meets Obasanjo barely 24 hours after APC Convention

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. (Daily Trust)

Peter Obi’s declaration generated a lot of social media buzz, how popular is he in PDP? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi. [Daily Advent Nigeria]

Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso dumps PDP

Former Kano state government Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso